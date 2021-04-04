Skip to Content

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says

12:09 am National news from the Associated Press

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital. Richman says the artist had a heart attack. He said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack. DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content