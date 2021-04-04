Soft opening for new True Value store in Brush Fork

BRUSH FORK, W.v. (WVVA) -- A new business at the airport square shopping center opened it's doors to the public on April 3rd.

The Akers True Value superstore will bring a wide variety of hardware items to Mercer County.

True Value will also have the ability to work on and supply parts for recreational vehicles.

Managing partner, Phil Akers, said the store will hold a grand opening within the month after training had taken place for all employees.

"I'm really amazed at all the product that they offer," said Akers. "Everything from lawn and garden, outdoor living grills. We also added a full forty feet of RV accessories, so we can fix and repair an RV. We have got a whole tool world which will carry big name brands like Dewalt."



Akers says they are excited to bring jobs to the area , beliving that True Value will be good competition for the surrounding big box stores.