Tazewell County Sheriff’s office continues to clean-up community litter

TAZEWELL, W.v. (WVVA) -- Volunteers and deputies take on litter in an effort to keep Tazewell County clean!

The Tazewell County Sheriff's office, with the aid of volunteers, cleaned up two years worth of litter in Claypool Hill.

The Sheriff's office has teamed up with Family Auto II to help tidy up the community.

"We are here today, its a chilly morning we got a great turnout, and we're just making Claypool Hill clean again," said Lt. Jonathan Hankins with the Tazewell County Sheriff's office.

"We're out here just trying to help the community out because there's been a lot of trash in the roads," said volunteer, Emily Vance.



Law enforcement say there will be more cleanup initiatives held on upcoming Saturdays.

The next pickup being held next Saturday, April 10th at 7:45 a.m.

Those wanting to help out will meet at near the end of Main Street to pickup litter near the Back of the Dragon road.

For anyone interested in organizing a cleanup, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff's office.