Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death is expected Monday to turn toward the fired officer’s training after a first week dominated by emotional testimony from eyewitnesses and devastating video of his arrest. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. Chauvin, who is white, is accused of pinning his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as Floyd lay face-down in handcuffs outside a corner market. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify as early as Monday. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death, and in June called it “murder.”