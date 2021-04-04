Warming trend to ensue for our first full week of April

High pressure parked over our area will keep us dry and mild in the coming days. Overnight tonight, we can expect mainly clear skies and gradually calming winds with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow should bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s! We look to be about the same on Tuesday as well with high pressure still in control. Highs should push 70 again under mainly clear skies Tuesday afternoon.

Mid-late week, we look to stay warm, but will grow unsettled as a frontal system approaches us to the west. We could at least see more clouds and a few showers by Wednesday, with t-storms likely into late week. Depending on the timing of the system coming in, we may or may not see severe weather! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News Weekend at 6 and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!