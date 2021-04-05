Skip to Content

A year after pandemic hit, Haiti awaits vaccines amid apathy

9:48 am National news from the Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti does not have a single vaccine to offer its more than 11 million people more than a year after the pandemic began. For now, Haiti is slated to receive only 756,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program as officials tout a low number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. The situation is of concern to health experts who worry Haitians’ well-being is being pushed aside as the country’s violence and political instability deepen. Many also wonder how any vaccine would be administered as people increasingly fear leaving their homes.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content