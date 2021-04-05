Above-normal temps to persist into Tuesday

High pressure parked over the southeastern US will keep us warm and dry in the coming days. Tonight should be mainly clear with light to calm winds and lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will bring above-average temps as warm, southwesterly winds keep us company. We'll once again see plenty of sunshine as a stalled front stays well north of our area and high pressure stays in control. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top off in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Tuesday night, we'll be mainly clear and still mild with lows again in the 40s and 50s.

We could see a few stray showers Wednesday, but a frontal system approaching us into late week will bring slightly cooler temps and showers and thunderstorms by Thursday into Friday. As of now severe weather is looking unlikely, but we'll continue to track this system!