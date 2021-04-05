AP’s Nixon wins News Leader of the Year award from NLA

NEW YORK (AP) — The News Leaders Association has given Ron Nixon of The Associated Press its first-ever News Leader of the Year award. Nixon has been global investigations editor at the AP for the past year, and his team produced an award-winning series on labor abuses in the palm oil industry. He was also credited for building diversity and bringing a greater investigative capacity to the company. The association also gave awards to The Guardian, Kaiser Health News and The Los Angeles Times for coverage of medical issues in the year of COVID-19. Journalists at The New York Times, Boston Globe, The City and Elle magazine also won awards.