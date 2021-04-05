Atlanta’s Hunter has nonsurgical procedure on ailing knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter continues to struggle with an ailing right knee. He has now undergone a nonsurgical procedure to address lingering soreness. Hunter will return to activity later this week, but it’s not known how much longer he’ll be out after missing 29 of Atlanta’s last 31 games. Amid a breakout second season with the Hawks, Hunter underwent arthroscopic surgery on Feb. 8. The fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft from Virginia returned to the court March 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers, but his return was short-lived. He played only two games before the knee began acting up again.