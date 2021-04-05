Bluefield State names Devin Hoehn as head men’s basketball coach

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Big Blue has hired a former Big Red to be their next head men's basketball coach. Former Parkersburg High School and West Liberty standout, Devin Hoehn, will take over the program at Bluefield State.

Hoehn has spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Nova Southeastern University in Broward County, Florida under his old West Liberty head coach, Jim Crutchfield.

Hoehn averaged 17.3 points and 3.7 rebounds with the Hilltoppers in his senior season, en route to a First Team All-Mountain East Conference selection.