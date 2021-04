PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Class A No. 9 Greater Beckley Christian battled visiting Mount View for a low-scoring victory, 45-34 on Monday night.

The Crusaders' BJ Mitchell led all scorers with 15 points, while Tony Bailey paced the Golden Knights with nine points.

OTHER SCORES:

James Monroe 63, Greater Beckley Christian 23 (Girls)

Oak Hill 68, Greenbrier West 34 (Girls)

Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54 (Boys)

Nicholas Co. 74, Sissonville 60 (Boys)