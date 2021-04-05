Dry and sunny for the start of the work week

Staying dry with sunny skies to start the work week. Temperatures this morning are a tad cool in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm up nicely. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s for most.

Winds will be calmer than what we experienced over the weekend. Winds will come out of the west at around 5 to 10 MPH with gusts hitting around 15 MPH at times. High pressure stays nearby for the next few days allowing us to be mostly dry. We do have a system staying up to our north that may bring a stray shower or two for areas north of I-64 tomorrow, but most of us will stay dry.

Tonight low temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs tomorrow will be about the same as today. Wednesday we warm into the 70s for most with the coal fields heading near 80 degrees!

A low pressure system approaches the area mid-week. On Wednesday a few showers are possible, but next best chance for widespread rain is on Thursday. Rain and storms are possible and may continue into the weekend.

Severe threat is unknown since that system is still a few days away, but where we have warmer temperatures set the stage for the first part of the week it is possible. Stay with WVVA!