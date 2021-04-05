High-scoring guard Jamir Harris transferring to Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Guard Jamir Harris is returning to New Jersey and joining Seton Hall as a graduate transfer. Coach Kevin Willard announced the move Monday, noting he will be eligible to play next season. A New Brunswick resident, Harris spent the past three years at American University after starting his collegiate career at Minnesota. Harris had an outstanding season in 2020-21, averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 assists. He led the nation in average minutes played (38.9) and 3-pointers (3.9). He shot 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range. Harris has two years of eligibility left.