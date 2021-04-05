Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s disaster relief agency says multiple disasters from torrential rains have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands. More than 40 others are missing. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies after a landslide tumbled down onto a village on Adonara island. Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere. At least 11 people died when cold lava from a November volcanic eruption tumbled into villages on Lembata island. Relief efforts were hampered because of power cuts and mud-covered roads. Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a vast island chain with mountains and fertile flood plains.