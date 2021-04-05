Medical group says tribal clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill 18

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says renewed tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in the western Darfur region has killed at least 18 people. The clashes erupted over the weekend between the Arab Rizeigat tribe and the Masalit in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur province, following the death of two people from the Masalit. The clashes pose a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after an uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.