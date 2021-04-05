Memorial being held for man shot by Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot by police along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront are celebrating his life. WAVY-TV reports that the memorial for Donovon Lynch is being held on Monday morning. The Rev. William Barber, national speaker and community organizer, will deliver the eulogy. Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last month along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants. Police said that Lynch had a handgun, but the officer’s body camera was not activated. The city recently turned over the investigation to the Virginia State Police. The case has drawn calls for a thorough and transparent investigation from such figures as Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. He says Lynch was his cousin.