Monday’s Scores

10:19 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairmont Senior 92, Liberty Harrison 65

Frankfort 63, Moorefield 34

Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54

North Marion 74, Lewis County 55

Parkersburg 75, Riverside 43

Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50

Pendleton County 51, Keyser 43

Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40

Teays Valley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 50

Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 52, South Charleston 46

Huntington 78, George Washington 59

John Marshall 69, Magnolia 54

Mercer Christian 67, Beth Haven Christian 13

Moorefield 54, East Hardy 13

Musselman 42, Hedgesville 22

Oak Glen 47, Brooke 40

Petersburg 81, Pendleton County 29

Preston 84, Trinity 60

Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39

Tug Valley 59, Gilmer County 51

Tygarts Valley 39, Pocahontas County 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

