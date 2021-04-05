Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairmont Senior 92, Liberty Harrison 65
Frankfort 63, Moorefield 34
Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54
North Marion 74, Lewis County 55
Parkersburg 75, Riverside 43
Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50
Pendleton County 51, Keyser 43
Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40
Teays Valley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 50
Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 52, South Charleston 46
Huntington 78, George Washington 59
John Marshall 69, Magnolia 54
Mercer Christian 67, Beth Haven Christian 13
Moorefield 54, East Hardy 13
Musselman 42, Hedgesville 22
Oak Glen 47, Brooke 40
Petersburg 81, Pendleton County 29
Preston 84, Trinity 60
Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39
Tug Valley 59, Gilmer County 51
Tygarts Valley 39, Pocahontas County 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/