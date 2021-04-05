N Ireland sees 3rd night of unrest amid post-Brexit tensions

LONDON (AP) — Police and politicians in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after a third night of violence that saw Protestant youths start fires and pelt officers with bricks and gasoline bombs. The flareups come amid rising tensions over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers were attacked in Londonderry on Sunday night, and there was also unrest in two pro-British unionist areas near Belfast. Similar unrest broke out Friday and Saturday. The chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland alleged Monday that banned paramilitary groups were using the “political atmosphere” as an excuse to orchestra violence.