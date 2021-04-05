No egg roll again, but Easter Bunny still visits White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is giving a nod to Easter tradition even though the White House was forced to scratch its annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and first lady Jill Biden appeared on a White House balcony Monday with a mask-wearing Easter Bunny. In brief remarks, Biden said the virus had forced many Americans to forgo “familiar comforts of the season,” but he expressed hope that people would be able to return to some of those traditions next year.