Richlands advances to Southwest District volleyball semis, Tazewell and Graham bounced

(WVVA) - In the Commonwealth of Virginia, postseason volleyball began on Monday night.

In an all-Tazewell County matchup, fourth-seeded Richlands defeated the fifth-seeded Lady Bulldogs, 3-1.

The Lady Blues will advance to the Southwest District semifinals and will meet top-seeded and undefeated Virginia High on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Graham sees its season come to an end in a straight-sets loss to Lebanon.