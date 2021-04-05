Safety concerns bring down largest sugar maple tree in US

KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A sugar maple tree in New Hampshire that is considered the largest in the country has been cut down for safety reasons. The tree had recently been battered by wind storms. There were concerns that its branches could come crashing down on an adjacent 18th century farmhouse in Kensington. The tree was indeed a wonder, standing over 100 feet tall with crown that also spread more than 100 feet and a diameter of around seven feet. Janet Buxton’s family has lived on the property since 1954. She was sad to see it go but said she felt it was necessary.