Taiwan investigators ask public for photos of train wreck

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Prosecutors investigating Taiwan’s worst railway disaster in seven decades have appealed to the public for any photographs they may have taken of the crash that killed at least 50 people last week. The Hualien County prosecutor said Monday that people may have inadvertently gathered evidence in their photos, particularly about individuals observing the crash scene from a construction site above. The disaster last Friday was believed to have been caused when a construction truck parked on a steep slope slid down the hillside onto the tracks in front of the Taroko Express train as it sped toward a tunnel. The train was carrying 494 people, about 150 had standing tickets, when it slammed into the truck and derailed.