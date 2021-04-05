Trent’s 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight. Washington played a fifth straight game without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal. The Wizards led 74-55 midway through the third quarter before they missed 13 straight 3-point attempts.