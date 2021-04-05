Twitter mistakenly suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, again

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter Sunday in what the platform called an error. It’s the second time in less than a month that that has happened to the the Georgia Republican’s account. Twitter said Monday that automated systems were to blame for both. During the hours-long suspensions Greene was unable to post on the platform. Greene has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks. After Sunday’s suspension was lifted, Greene tweeted that she didn’t believe Twitter’s explanation.