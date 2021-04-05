Twitter slowdown in Russia until mid-May; no block for now

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they will continue to slow down Twitter until May 15, but won’t block the social media platform for now because it has started to remove banned content faster. The announcement marks somewhat of a reprieve in the recent standoff between the Russian government and the platform, which has played a role in amplifying dissent in Russia. Three weeks ago, the state communications watchdog threatened to block Twitter within 30 days if it didn’t take steps to remove banned content. The watchdog said Monday it decided not to block Twitter after it had removed 1,900 out of 3,100 posts containing child pornography, information about drugs and suicide and increased the speed of deleting banned content.