UN: Attack in Mali killed 4 UN peacekeepers and 23 attackers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says a fierce attack on a U.N. peacekeeping base in northern Mali last week killed 4 peacekeepers and at least 23 attackers, and injured another 34 peacekeepers. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric gave the updated figures Monday. He reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ salute on Friday to the bravery of Chadian peacekeepers who defended their camp in Aguelhok in the Kidal region, and his tribute to the four Chadians who lost their lives in the attack. Dujarric said when asked about attackers killed that “about 23 bodies were left behind as well as equipment, including several combat vehicles.”