Vaccine clinics scheduled in Mercer County this week

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The Mercer County Health Department is holding three open COVID-19 clinics this week.

Wednesday, April 7th

8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Herb Sims Center - 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701

Thursday, April 8th

8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center - 703 Maple St, Princeton, WV 24740

Friday, April 9th

8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center - 703 Maple St, Princeton, WV 24740

No appointment is necessary to attend these clinics. However, you should bring your driver's license or ID and insurance card.

You may still get the vaccine without an insurance card.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.