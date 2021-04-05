W.Va. Republicans remain divided after summit on income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in West Virginia remained divided on how to enact an income tax cut after a summit called by Gov. Jim Justice. The Republican governor unveiled a revised proposal at the event on Monday. The meeting between Justice and legislative leaders was meant to strike a compromise between dueling proposals to lower the state income tax. Justice’s new plan would cut the income tax by 50% rather than 60%. But Republican legislative leaders remained hesitant about the governor’s pitch to raise severance taxes on industries such as coal, oil and natural gas. The Senate president indicated he was open to Justice’s proposed tax on luxury items.