West Virginia church has Easter service in mall parking lot

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia church has held an Easter drive-in service at a shopping mall parking lot for the second straight year. WCHS-TV reports Fellowship Baptist Church held the service Sunday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. Pastor Greg Wagoner says he counted 255 cars at the service and estimated about 900 attended. While most people watched from their vehicles, some sat in a socially distanced seating section closer to the stage. Church member Kyle Guins says he brought his own cup of coffee and didn’t have to worry about spilling it on the church carpet.