A warm & sunny Wednesday ahead; rain chances rise into late week

High pressure will hang on through midweek, keeping us fair and mainly dry. Tonight, we look to see just a few passing high clouds, but will otherwise be mostly clear and mild with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday should bring even more sunshine, and above-normal temps in the low to upper 70s for most! We'll see increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening, and an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out completely (mainly north of the I-64 corridor). Most will still stay dry tomorrow.

Rain chances will then increase into Thursday as a frontal system heads in. While we don't look to see wash out, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms look possible late Thursday afternoon-evening.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected into Friday and Saturday as low pressure moves through our region. Temps will stay seasonable/mild, hanging out in the 60s late week (highs) with lows in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!