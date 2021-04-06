Alleged mastermind of Honduran activist’s murder on trial

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduraspro (AP) — The trial of an alleged mastermind of the killing of Honduran environmental and Indigenous rights activist Berta Cáceres has begun, five years after the prize-winning activist was shot to death. Prosecutors allege David Roberto Castillo Mejía coordinated her 2016 killing. He is president of a company building a dam that Cáceres had been fighting, In December 2019, seven men were sentenced to prison for Cáceres’ murder. At the time, prosecutors said the killers acted on behalf of the company, known as Desa, that was building the dam. The trial began Tuesday and is expected to run through April.