Biden boosted by Senate rules as GOP bucks infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans with an appeal to think big. The administration is summoning public support to push past GOP opposition lining up against the plan. Biden picked up help Monday from an unlikely source. The Senate parliamentarian greenlighted a Democratic strategy that would allow aspects of the bill to advance in the 50-50 chamber on a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 typically needed. Republicans oppose Biden’s American Jobs Plan as big taxes, big spending and big government. The White House says Biden is open to their ideas, but he is also pushing ahead.