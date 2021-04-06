Big Blue drops doubleheader to Salem

BLUEFIELD (WVVA) - Tuesday afternoon saw the Big Blue baseball squad return to action for the first time since March 20.

Salem University jumped out to an early lead in Game 1, but had it ripped away by the home team in the middle innings.

The game was tied at four headed into the sixth inning, when the Tigers broke it open for eight runs in the frame, en route to a 12-7 victory.

Taylor Tibbs and Shane Reviello each drove in a pair of runs for the Big Blue in Game 1.

The visitors picked up right where they left off in Game 2, scoring in all five innings to defeat the Big Blue 17-3 in Game 2.

Trae Fowler smacked two hits for 3 RBIs in the final game. Salem's Mauricio Hernandez pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits and three runs.

Bluefield State (7-9) returns to the diamond on Saturday for a doubleheader with Virginia State beginning at 4 p.m.