PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - A box truck fire is causing delays on Interstate 77 in Mercer County.

The truck caught fire in the median near milemarker 11, according to dispatchers. That's near the Melrose bridge.

Dispatchers say the truck was carrying tools.

It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time. First responders are on the scene.

Stick with WVVA as we work to gather more details.