China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter China, as Japan began to speaks up more on human rights in Xinjiang. The warning comes ahead of a meeting next week between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Japan should not be misled by countries holding a biased view against China. He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Biden has stressed rebuilding ties with European and Asian allies as the U.S. prepares for competition with a rising China.