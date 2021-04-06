Dave Grohl memoir ‘The Storyteller’ coming out October 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Some unexpected free time in 2020 led Grammy winner Dave Grohl to put some thoughts and memories into words. Grohl’s memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others. Grohl’s book grew out of an essay he published in The Atlantic and out of anecdotes he shared on his Instagram account.