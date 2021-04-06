Skip to Content

Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

8:57 am National news from the Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death and another law officer injured at a Georgia jail. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 30-year-old Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday after being taken to a hospital. Jones says another deputy was injured. Authorities say the stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center early Tuesday morning. WMAZ-TV reports that Sheriff David Davis was meeting Tuesday morning with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Macon is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content