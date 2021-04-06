Ex-Philippine President Estrada on ventilator with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada has been put on a ventilator in a hospital to help him breath after being infected by the coronavirus. Estrada’s son, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, says his 83-year-old father was hospitalized more than a week ago and initially was recovering well but his condition “suffered a setback” Monday and prompted doctors to place him on a ventilator. Separately, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he tested positive for COVID-19 and will go into isolation. The Philippines has one of highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.