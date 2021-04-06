EXPLAINER: Can Biden add energy jobs? Hope mixes with doubt

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming for a massive transformation of the energy sector in the coming decades, and released a $2 trillion plan to invest in major infrastructure projects including renewable energy, electric vehicles and upgrades to the electric grid. His plans call for 100% renewable energy in the power sector by 2035. To thousands of people working in the fossil fuel industry, those plans may sound like the end of job security. But Biden proposed to employ out-of-work oil workers plugging uncapped oil wells and to create thousands more jobs stringing power lines and building electric vehicles.