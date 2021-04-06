Fayette County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff's department is giving people a chance to join the law enforcement field.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the department is accepting applications right now.

According to Fridley, they are in need of officers because interest in the law enforcement profession is down right now.

He said this is likely due to the dangers of the job. He added this is a problem plaguing agencies across the United States.

"You know, this is, it's a hard time for not just my agency, my department but nation wide, state wide, getting people to test to be a police officer now days," said Sheriff Fridley.

The office will be accepting applications until May 4th.

Anyone interested in joining the office can pick up an application at the Sheriff's office.