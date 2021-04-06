Gaetz says he won’t resign over ‘false’ sex allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled congressman Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from Congress. The Florida Republican made his statement less than a week after reports emerged that he’s under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. Gaetz wrote a column that appeared Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet. Gaetz denies accusations that he “slept with” an underage girl. He also suggests he’s being targeted by political foes because he “loathes the swamp.” The 38-year-old has been one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders. So far, Gaetz has received almost no public support from other congressional Republicans, and none from Trump.