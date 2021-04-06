Skip to Content

Gaetz says he won’t resign over ‘false’ sex allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled congressman Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from Congress. The Florida Republican made his statement less than a week after reports emerged that he’s under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. Gaetz wrote a column that appeared Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet. Gaetz denies accusations that he “slept with” an underage girl. He also suggests he’s being targeted by political foes because he “loathes the swamp.” The 38-year-old has been one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders. So far, Gaetz has received almost no public support from other congressional Republicans, and none from Trump. 

Associated Press

