Girl’s high school basketball section playoff matchups released

(WVVA) - All four classes have announced the dates and times for next week's girls high school basketball section playoffs in West Virginia.

The seeding and matchups are as follows:

Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

(4) Oak Hill at (1) Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

(3) Princeton at (2) Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 1

Monday, April 12

(4) Independence at (1) PikeView, 7 p.m.

(3) Shady Spring at (2) Westside, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 2

Wednesday, April 14

(4) Nicholas Co. at (1) Sissonville, 7 p.m.

(3) Midland Trail at (2) Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region 3 Section 1

Monday, April 12

(3) Bluefield at (2) Summers Co., 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Winner of Bluefield/Summers Co. at (1) Wyoming East, 7 p.m.

Class A Region 3 Section 1

Monday, April 12

(5) Mount View at (4) Greater Beckley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Winner of Mount View/GBC at (1) River View, 7 p.m.

(3) Montcalm at (2) James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class A Region 3 Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

(4) Meadow Bridge at (1) Webster Co., 7 p.m.

(3) Greenbrier West at (2) Richwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.