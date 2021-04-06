Girl’s high school basketball section playoff matchups released
(WVVA) - All four classes have announced the dates and times for next week's girls high school basketball section playoffs in West Virginia.
The seeding and matchups are as follows:
Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
(4) Oak Hill at (1) Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
(3) Princeton at (2) Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3 Section 1
Monday, April 12
(4) Independence at (1) PikeView, 7 p.m.
(3) Shady Spring at (2) Westside, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3 Section 2
Wednesday, April 14
(4) Nicholas Co. at (1) Sissonville, 7 p.m.
(3) Midland Trail at (2) Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3 Section 1
Monday, April 12
(3) Bluefield at (2) Summers Co., 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Winner of Bluefield/Summers Co. at (1) Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Class A Region 3 Section 1
Monday, April 12
(5) Mount View at (4) Greater Beckley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Winner of Mount View/GBC at (1) River View, 7 p.m.
(3) Montcalm at (2) James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class A Region 3 Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
(4) Meadow Bridge at (1) Webster Co., 7 p.m.
(3) Greenbrier West at (2) Richwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.