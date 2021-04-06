Graham wins SWD golf tournament, Richlands advances to regions

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham golf team continued its dominant 2021 season with a Southwest District tournament championship on Tuesday.

The G-Men and G-Girls shot a combined score of 329, which was 33 shots clear of any other team on the course. The Blue Tornado was the next closest team, finishing in second with a score of 362.

Richlands' Caleigh Street was the top individual medalist, shooting an even par 70. Graham's Abby Peterson (74) and Brayden Surface (77) earned second and third, respectively.

Graham's Todd Baker also earned Southwest District Coach of the Year honors, while Marion's Tyler Sayers won Player of the Year.

Both Graham and Richlands will advance to next week's Region 2D tournament, which will be held at Fincastle on Tuesday, April 13. First tee is at 10 a.m.

FINAL TEAM SCORES: