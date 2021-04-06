Group says death toll now 50 from clashes in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — A local medical group and an aid worker say the death toll from tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region is at least 50. The announcement comes as sporadic clashes continued on Tuesday. The deadly clashes in West Darfur province grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital. That’s according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency. Fighting ensued between the Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes, with both mobilizing armed men. Earlier this year Darfur violence killed 470 people.