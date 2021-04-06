Hans Kueng, dissident Catholic theologian, dies at 93

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Kueng, a dissident Catholic theologian who fell out with Pope Benedict XVI, has died at age 93. Kueng died Tuesday at his home in Tuebingen, according to the Global Ethic Foundation, which he established in 1995. Though forbidden by the Vatican to teach theology, Kueng was an influential voice for liberal Catholics and a prolific author, challenging Catholic doctrines on papal authority, birth control, divorce and other issues. Kueng’s career was lived in opposition to Benedict and his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, but in retirement Kueng was delighted by “the new reform-friendly atmosphere” inspired by the election of Pope Francis.