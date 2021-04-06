In Israel, twin dramas point to difficult path for Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s future and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate are winding through court and senior political circles. The twin dramas pose an extraordinary decision for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who is said to be considering whether corruption charges against Israel’s longest-serving premier should factor into which party leader he chooses to assemble a governing coalition. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s trial grinds forward. The Likud party leader denies the charges and accuses prosecutors of plotting a “coup” and a “witch hunt.” Netanyahu faces a tough path ahead and the developments risk sending Israel into an unprecedented fifth consecutive election.