Indian states vote amid latest surge in coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as it battles the latest surge in coronavirus cases. News channels on Tuesday showed voters wearing masks as officials carried out temperature checks and tried to maintain physical distancing in lines. The contest is particularly intense in West Bengal where Modi’s party is hoping to wrest power from the state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. If Modi’s party manages to defeat Banerjee, it would deal a blow to the country’s already weak opposition.