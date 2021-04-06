Late snow storm snarls traffic in Croatia, Slovenia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A late spate of wintry weather has swept Croatia and Slovenia, causing traffic delays and disruptions. Blizzards and strong winds in part of Croatia have prompted authorities to issue warnings to travelers and close some roads for heavy trucks with trailers. Gusty wind along the Adriatic Sea coast has grounded a number of ferries while only cars have been allowed along wind-battered coastal roads. In Slovenia, the STA news agency reported long lines forming on the main highways due to delays. Authorities say winter equipment for vehicles is mandatory and trucks are banned from certain roads.