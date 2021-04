Mavs remain undefeated, top Cavaliers at home

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class A No. 2 Mavericks improved to 12-0 on the season with a second win over No. 7 Greenbrier West on Tuesday night, 65-44.

James Monroe was led by 23 points from senior Shad Sauvage, while the Cavaliers picked up 22 points from Kaiden Pack in the loss.

OTHER SCORES:

Woodrow Wilson 66, Greenbrier East 47 (Girls)

Westside 47, Independence 26 (Girls)

Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16 (Girls)

Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54 (Boys)

Princeton 80, Bluefield 62 (Boys)

PikeView 81, Nicholas Co. 50 (Boys)

Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44 (Boys)

Wyoming East 42, Chapmanville 39 (Boys)

Sherman 47, Meadow Bridge 45 (Boys)