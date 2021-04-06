Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

12:03 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 54, Bridgeport 49

Cameron 55, Valley Wetzel 43

East Hardy 74, Harman 59

Fairmont Senior 92, Liberty Harrison 65

Frankfort 63, Moorefield 34

Greater Beckley Christian 46, Mount View 35

Lincoln 75, Preston 42

Man 93, Calhoun County 50

Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54

Nicholas County 74, Sissonville 60

North Marion 74, Lewis County 55

Parkersburg 75, Riverside 43

Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50

Pendleton County 51, Keyser 43

Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40

Teays Valley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 50

Trinity 69, Oak Glen 47

Tygarts Valley 69, Clay-Battelle 61

Webster County 76, Richwood 56

Williamstown 79, Tyler Consolidated 51

Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Midland Trail vs. Sherman, ccd.

Musselman vs. Jefferson, ppd.

Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 52, South Charleston 46

Clay County 41, Poca 31

Huntington 78, George Washington 59

James Monroe 63, Greater Beckley Christian 23

John Marshall 69, Magnolia 54

Keyser 75, Union Grant 39

Linsly 60, Weir 39

Logan 63, Mingo Central 43

Madonna 39, Tyler Consolidated 33

Mercer Christian 67, Beth Haven Christian 13

Moorefield 54, East Hardy 13

Musselman 42, Hedgesville 22

Oak Glen 47, Brooke 40

Oak Hill 68, Greenbrier West 34

Parkersburg Catholic 72, Charleston Catholic 33

Petersburg 81, Pendleton County 29

Preston 84, Trinity 60

Ripley 54, Winfield 45

Ritchie County 45, Calhoun County 43

Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39

St. Marys 69, Valley Wetzel 18

Tug Valley 59, Gilmer County 51

Tygarts Valley 39, Pocahontas County 38

Webster County 66, Richwood 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wayne vs. Lincoln County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

