Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 54, Bridgeport 49
Cameron 55, Valley Wetzel 43
East Hardy 74, Harman 59
Fairmont Senior 92, Liberty Harrison 65
Frankfort 63, Moorefield 34
Greater Beckley Christian 46, Mount View 35
Lincoln 75, Preston 42
Man 93, Calhoun County 50
Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54
Nicholas County 74, Sissonville 60
North Marion 74, Lewis County 55
Parkersburg 75, Riverside 43
Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50
Pendleton County 51, Keyser 43
Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40
Teays Valley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 50
Trinity 69, Oak Glen 47
Tygarts Valley 69, Clay-Battelle 61
Webster County 76, Richwood 56
Williamstown 79, Tyler Consolidated 51
Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Midland Trail vs. Sherman, ccd.
Musselman vs. Jefferson, ppd.
Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 52, South Charleston 46
Clay County 41, Poca 31
Huntington 78, George Washington 59
James Monroe 63, Greater Beckley Christian 23
John Marshall 69, Magnolia 54
Keyser 75, Union Grant 39
Linsly 60, Weir 39
Logan 63, Mingo Central 43
Madonna 39, Tyler Consolidated 33
Mercer Christian 67, Beth Haven Christian 13
Moorefield 54, East Hardy 13
Musselman 42, Hedgesville 22
Oak Glen 47, Brooke 40
Oak Hill 68, Greenbrier West 34
Parkersburg Catholic 72, Charleston Catholic 33
Petersburg 81, Pendleton County 29
Preston 84, Trinity 60
Ripley 54, Winfield 45
Ritchie County 45, Calhoun County 43
Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39
St. Marys 69, Valley Wetzel 18
Tug Valley 59, Gilmer County 51
Tygarts Valley 39, Pocahontas County 38
Webster County 66, Richwood 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wayne vs. Lincoln County, ccd.
